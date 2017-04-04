Dawn Staley On Kaela Davis And Allisha Gray Entering WNBA Draft

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
St. Matthews Tornado Damage
-
Sumter School District to Eliminate Jobs
-
One Person Killed in Whitmire
-
Alaina Coates Addresses Her Absence
-
Gamecock Flag Flies Over the State House Dome
-
Fans Line Up To Meet With Tim Tebow
-
The Deal Guy: North Face At Up To 70% Off
-
USC President Pastides Reacts to Win
-
Frank Martin Gets Emotional Thinking About Players
-
2 People Killed, 1 Hurt in Lugoff Shooting
More Stories
-
Lockout Lifted for Richland District Two SchoolsApr. 4, 2017, 2:10 p.m.
-
Dawn Staley Says No Hard Feelings About Players…Apr. 4, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
-
City Announces Parade Details for SundayApr. 4, 2017, 2:29 p.m.