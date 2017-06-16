Dawn Staley Previews The Trip To Japan
The reigning national champions of women's college basketball are getting a jump on the preseason with a trip to Japan coming up this month. The team is allowed 10 practices to prepare which is beneficial for a team with some new faces.
wltx 11:47 AM. EDT June 16, 2017
