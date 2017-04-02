Dawn Staley Reacts To Winning First National Title

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Alaina Coates Addresses Her Absence
-
Girl found safe after amber alert
-
USC President Pastides Reacts to Win
-
Tractor Trailer Catches Fire
-
Students Celebrate on USC Campus
-
Dawn Staley Cuts Down the Nets
-
Anya Martin Takes on Role of 'Mom' to Players
-
Fans Line Up To Meet With Tim Tebow
-
How Do You Say Gonzaga, Anyway?
-
National Champions Shirt On Sale
More Stories
-
CHAMPS!! Gamecocks Win First-Ever National TitleApr. 2, 2017, 8:14 p.m.
-
USC to Hold Party for National Champs at 4PM TodayApr. 2, 2017, 9:54 p.m.
-
USC Fans Jump In the Fountain to Celebrate WinApr. 2, 2017, 10:30 p.m.