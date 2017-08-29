Dawn Staley Recaps Japan Trip And How Her Team Is Forming In The Offseason

The South Carolina women's basketball team made an appearance at during the final series of the Columbia Fireflies season and head coach Dawn Staley took out the time to talk about her team's trip to Japan and how her team continues to get better in the o

wltx 10:31 PM. EDT August 29, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories