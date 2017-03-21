Dawn Staley Recaps Pep Rally And Gives Allisha Gray Injury Update
South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley reflects on USC's pep rally for both the men's and women's basketball teams making the Sweet 16 after Carolina Calls. She also has a update on the status of guard Allisha Gray.
wltx 10:58 PM. EDT March 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mother, Father, 2 Children Identified as Victims of Lexington Fire
-
4 Dead, 1 Injured in Lexington Co. House Fire
-
4 People Killed in Lexington House Fire
-
Frank Martin Talks About How Welcoming the State of SC Has Been
-
4-year-old dies in accidental hanging
-
South Carolina Teacher Shortage
-
Ex-SCDOT Employees Plead Quilty To Corruption
-
T-Rex Bodysurfs After Win Over Duke
-
The Tim Tebow Effect
-
Half Price Nike & New Balance: The Deal Guy
More Stories
-
Severe Storms Bring High Winds, Power Outages to MidlandsMar 21, 2017, 11:08 p.m.
-
Mom Waits Two Years To Adopt Baby, Both Die After House FireMar 21, 2017, 9:28 p.m.
-
Richland County Council Waits To Release Recreation…Mar 21, 2017, 11:19 p.m.