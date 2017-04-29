(Photo: Carolyn Peck via Twitter)

COLUMBIA, SC - Dawn Staley made good on her promise on Saturday. She returned a piece of net from Carolyn Peck's national championship net.

When Peck's Purdude team won it 1999 she gave Staley her net and said return when you get yours. Staley of course did that this season and now they both have their nets and national titles.

The two are connected in history. They are only African-American coaches to win a national championship in women's college basketball.

It'll be Staley's turn to pay it forward like Peck did for her. Who will be next to join the their "piece of net club" remains to be seen.

