Dawn Staley Screams Down Hotel Hallways After Eagles Win

(Photo: Dawn Staley Twitter)

Starkville, MS (WLTX) - You known USC Coach Dawn Staley loves her native Philly. And she'll represent for the city anytime, anywhere.

A video she posted on Twitter shows her reaction after her hometown team, the Philadelphia Eagles, won their first Super Bowl. Staley was viewing that game at a hotel in Starkville, Mississippi, where her team is getting ready to take on Mississippi State Monda night

Spoiler: she was happy. Very happy.

Yooooooooo congrats to @Eagles! The entire city! We did it!! Destiny! Philly we are all the way up!! Let’s gooooo!! pic.twitter.com/HQV1zhGaGh — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 5, 2018

As soon as the game went final, she started yelling "this ain't Broad Street (which is in Philly)" and ran out into the hallway cheering.

"Told y'all it was destiny," she said to the person who was filming her with their phone. "Eagles! Philadelphia Eagles. E-A-G-L-E-S! Eagles!"

A few people came out of theIR rooms, and Staley apologized for disturbing them. But two of them told her they didn't mind.

USC takes on Mississppi State at 7 p.m.

© 2018 WLTX-TV