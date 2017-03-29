Dawn Staley, Staff Pose in Cowboy Hats in Texas

Dawn Staley and her staff wearing Cowboy hats. (Photo: Dawn Staley/Twitter)

Dallas, TX (WLTX) - When in Texas, do as the Texans do.

South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley tweeted a picture late Tuesday night of herand her staff wearing cowboy hats.

"[Gamecocks women's basketball] staff doing Dallas!" she wrote.

Staley's team is in Dallas for the women's Final Four. They'll go up against Stanford Friday night, and if they win that game, they'd play for the national championship Sunday.

