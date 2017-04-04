Dawn Staley Still Hasn't Taken Off Her 'Net-lace'

Dawn Staley speaks to reporters on April 4, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - On Sunday, South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley cut down the nets after winning the national championship, and put them around her neck.

She's still wearing them.

"I've taken off the net to sleep, but other than that, it's been around my neck," she told reporters Tuesday.

Staley says it still hasn't fully sunk in that she's now led her team to a national championship. She's been flooded with congratulatory calls and texts, so many that she hasn't been able to get to them all.

But she has gone to gone to see her mom, and yes, she briefly let her mother try it one.

"I just visited my mother, and it's been around her neck, so we're all going to share in this moment," she said.

"A'ja's [Wilson] got her pearl necklace, I've got my "net-lace," Dawn said.

