Dawn Staley Tells Team to 'Shock the World' Sunday

(Photo: Gamecock Women's Basketball Twitter)

Dallas, TX (WLTX) - South Carolina women's basketball team gave an inspiring locker speech to her team in the moments after the team earned a slot in the national championship game.

USC defeated Stanford 62-53 Friday night in Dallas. It's the first time they've advanced to the title game.

Here's what Staley said:

"We get a chance to do something that very few people get a chance to do which is to compete for a national championship.

"I think it's our year. I do. I think it's our year. Regardless of what those other teams say and do, what the commentators say or do, they're not in here.

"They don't know what we go through. We've gone through. And they don't know what we're going to do Sunday night.

"So let's get ready, to prep the next day and a half, and then on Sunday night, we prep, to shock the world. Cause that's what we're going to do. Believe that.

"Let's get our parade ready."

USC will play Sunday night at 6 p.m. for the national title.

