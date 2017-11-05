(Photo: USA TODAY Sports Images)

COLUMBIA, SC - Well Gamecock fans we're holding out hope that maybe Deebo Samuel could return towards the end of the year and help USC try to take down Clemson and play in a bowl game but that will not happen.

Will Muschamp confirmed tonight during his weekly teleconference that Deebo is out for the rest of the year.

Deebo suffered a setback during his rehab. He suffered a sprained his foot. His fibula was fractured in week 3 during the Kentucky game. He was trying to come back in 5 to 6 weeks which could've put him on track to return against Wofford or Clemson.

Muschamp said they did not discuss his future but that conversation will come at the appropriate time. USC will continue move forward without their most explosive offensive player.

Deebo finishes his junior season with six total touchdowns in 3 games.

The Inman native released a statement on Twitter tonight saying that he will return in 2018. Check out his post below.

