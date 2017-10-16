DJ Earns SEC Award For Second Straight Week

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Last year USC had senior Darius English leading the defensive line. After losing him to graduation sophomore DJ Wonnum continues to show his leadership for the USC front four.

Today DJ was named SEC Defensive Linemen of the week for the second week in a row. The Stone Mountain, Georgia native recorded two sacks against Tennessee as USC won a low scoring game on the road. He added 6 tackles to help lead a USC defense that didn't allow a touchdown on Saturday.

The sophomore is leads USC in tackles for loss (8.5) and is second in the conference in that category. He also has 34 tackles which is fourth best for the Gamecocks.

Wonnum gives credit to teammate Dante Sawyer for his success. After the Tennessee win Wonnum pointed out that Sawyer creates pressure which brings plays in his direction and vice versa.

Will Muschamp had a ton to say about the way Wonnum is playing.

"I think he's gotten more statistical stuff the last two weeks but he's been really good football for us this year. I say he's a steady hand. I know we're going to get production out of number 8. I don't even blink. He's a really good football player. He's one of the more intelligent players I've ever been around as far as just understanding the game and getting the game, he's a self starter. There's not enough positive things I can say about him."

Wonnum and the Gamecocks will host Vanderbilt after this week's bye.

