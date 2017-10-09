DJ Wonnum Is The SEC Defensive Player Of The Week

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - After the defensive performance Carolina had against Arkansas someone had to get some love from the SEC.

Today USC sophomore DJ Wonnum was named SEC defensive lineman of the week. Skai Moore and TJ Brunson said the defensive line was the key to shutting down Arkansas and Wonnum led the charge. He totaled four tackles, one for loss and batted down two passes. He also made a lot of plays that don't end up in the stat sheet.

The Stone Mountain, Georgia native joins Deebo Samuel the only Gamecocks to receive a weekly award from the conference this season.

Wonnum and the Gamecocks will take their talents to Knoxville to play the Vols on Saturday.

