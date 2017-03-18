Mar 17, 2017; Greenville, SC, USA; the South Carolina Gamecocks bench celebrates during the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

GREENVILLE, SC - Friday night's historic win over Marquette in the NCAA Tournament for the South Carolina men's basketball team may have meant more to a pair of dads than to their sons.

Perry Dozier Jr and Justin Mckie have made a name for themselves at South Carolina much like their fathers Perry Dozier Sr and BJ Mckie.

Perry and BJ both starred at South Carolina. BJ was a standout guard during the 90s and is the programs all time leading scorer. Perry and his brother Terry played at Carolina as well and were integral parts of their team.

Now the fathers are in the coaching profession. Perry coaches for Spring Valley High School while BJ is an assistant at Charleston Southern. Perry’s daughter Azia played for Dawn Staley on the women's team as well. To see their sons play for their alma mater has been worthwhile.

"Justin has been through a lot," BJ said before the Marquette game. "Through all the trials and tribulations he's been able to pave his own path and he's a stronger young man. To see him grow from a young man to man speaks volumes for him."

Perry is happy about PJ being a well-rounded individual during his time at South Carolina.

"I think Frank (Martin) did a great job of teaching him how to become a man, mainly in the defensive part of the game but just the all around maturing and doing the community service and him enjoying the best years of his life."

Their sons help end a 44 year drought in the big dance for USC. PJ scored 21 points in the win and Justin provided a spark off the bench and both are leaders on a team that notched the first NCAA tournament win in the Frank Martin era.

The Dozier and McKie legacies continue at USC as the Gamecocks take on Duke in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday at 8:40 pm ET in Greenville, SC.

