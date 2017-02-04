Dozier helps No. 19 SC sweep Georgia 77-75

Feb 4, 2017; Columbia, SC, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard William Jackson II (0) attempts to get around South Carolina Gamecocks guard PJ Dozier (15) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. (Photo: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - PJ Dozier scored seven of his 21 points in the final 2:21 as No. 19 South Carolina finished off a regular-season sweep of Georgia with a 77-75 victory Saturday.



The Gamecocks (19-4) also maintained a share of the top of the Southeastern Conference, their 9-1 league mark their second-best in program history behind a 10-0 start in 1997. That team, which went on to win the team's only SEC title, was honored at halftime for its accomplishments. But not even that group defeated the Bulldogs (13-10, 4-6) twice that season, Georgia handing the 15-1 Gamecocks their lone SEC loss.

USC defeats GA 77-75. Sindarius Thornwell scores 18 and PJ Dozier leads the way with a game-high 21. Gamecocks are now 19-4, 9-1 in the SEC. pic.twitter.com/LHxhTFBtGJ — Reggie Anderson (@ReggieWLTX) February 4, 2017



Sindarius Thornwell had 18 points and Duane Notice 15 for the Gamecocks. Both seniors had four 3-pointers.



J.J. Frazier and Yante Maten had 18 points each for Georgia.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.