Duane Notice's Mom Sees Him Play For The First Time At The CLA
Duane Notice hails from Toronto and for the very first time in his career his mother, Suzette Carr, was able to come to Columbia to watch him play on his senior night. We talked with her before the game about Duane's career and coming to the CLA for the f
wltx 12:22 AM. EST March 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Couple sentenced in racially-charged crime
-
Solar Eclipse of 2017: What Is A Solar Eclipse?
-
Orangeburg Officers Search for Missing Girls
-
Witnesses describe crash
-
Deputies Say Suspect Not Inside Gaston Hoe
-
President addressing joint Congress today
-
Todd Kohlhepp Indicted On All Charges
-
Man Charged with DUI in Fatal Crash
-
Restaurant Co-Owner Charged with Arson
-
Todd Kohlhepp Indicted on All Charges
More Stories
-
Trump to Congress: 'The time for trivial fights is…Feb 28, 2017, 10:00 p.m.
-
Sumter School Board Meeting Turns ChaoticFeb 28, 2017, 11:29 p.m.
-
White Knoll High Soccer Players Suffer Burns on School BusFeb 28, 2017, 7:59 p.m.