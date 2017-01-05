'First Lady' of Gamecocks Athletics Passes Away

Emily White (Photo: Univ. of South Carolina)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina is mourning the death of Emily White, who spent 50 years with the athletics department as an administrative assistant.

White was 78 years old.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of Emily’s passing,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner. “Emily loved the Gamecocks and displayed her devotion and support to Gamecock Sports for many, many years. She was the backbone of the department and will be missed greatly by everyone whose lives she touched.”

White was a member of the University of South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame, getting inducted in 2008. She'd assisted head football coaches, baseball coaches, and athletics directors at the school since 1967. In that time, she became known as the "First Lady of Carolina Athletics."

White was born in Columbia and raised in West Columbia. She was a USC graduate, and a member of Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church.

White was recognized as the Lexington County Fan of the Year in 2010-11 by the Lexington County Gamecock Club. Upon her retirement, she was honored by the South Carolina Senate for “forty‑five years of outstanding and selfless service to the University of South Carolina Athletics Department and for her undying devotion to Gamecock sports” in a resolution dated June 5, 2012. Following her retirement, White continued to work part-time in the executive offices of the Athletics Department. January 3 marked her 50th anniversary working for South Carolina Athletics.