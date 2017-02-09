English Lessons - USC Hoops
Basketball Hall of Famer Alex English talks about USC's 4OT loss to Alabama and previews Saturday's game at Mississippi State. He also touched on Saturday's CBS special which will provide an early look at which teams are currently at the top of the NCAA T
wltx 5:38 PM. EST February 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
A Community and A Church Help A Child
-
Man Found Dead in Home in Lexington
-
Cains Mill Road in Sumter Closed
-
SC Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Kidnapping
-
Genetic Testing And It's Legitimacy
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
National Signing Day
-
Misophonia: When everyday sounds irritate you
-
Four People Shot on Fairfield Road
-
NC Man Charged with Chaining Woman in Shed
More Stories
-
Appeals Court Upholds Suspension of Trump's Travel BanFeb. 9, 2017, 6:17 p.m.
-
'Armed and Dangerous' Man a Person of Interest in…Feb. 9, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
-
Ruth's Pimento Spread Recall Expanded Over Listeria ConcernsFeb. 9, 2017, 4:49 p.m.