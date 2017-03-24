Evan Hinson Pulls Double Duty For The Gamecocks

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
New Zoe's Kitchen Opening in Columbia
-
Police: Shoplifter Punched Store Employee
-
Church Group Repairs 27 Midlands Homes
-
Pastor Charged With Domestic Violence
-
Restaurant Report Card: Clean Eatz
-
'Pump Doctors' offer cheap and dangerous injections
-
Possible cure for Sepsis
-
Columbia Man Killed in Overnight Shootings
-
Former Gamecock Mike Dunleavy Returns To New York City
-
Verne Lundquist Ready to Call USC Game
More Stories
-
Police Identify Shoplifter Accused of Punching…Mar 23, 2017, 2:40 p.m.
-
House Republicans Withdraw Health Care BillMar 24, 2017, 3:41 p.m.
-
Dog Left Starving at Columbia Home RescuedMar 24, 2017, 7:32 p.m.