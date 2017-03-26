Fan SeesRock Legend Paul McCartney Cheering for Gamecocks

Paul McCartney (Photo: WLTX)

New York, NY (WLTX) - Apparently one of music's Fab Four really enjoys watching teams make the Final Four.

We caught sight of Sir Paul McCartney himself taking in South Carolina's game against Florida in the Elite Eight at Madison Square Garden Sunday. At least one fan who was sitting right behind the Beatles legend told News19 that he saw McCartney clapping several times when the Gamecocks made a big play.

So 'maybe he was amazed' by the Gamecocks offense? Or he likes how 'helter skelter' the defense plays.

Okay, we'll stop.

So we don't really know if he particularly likes the Gamecocks over any other team. Or maybe he just likes good basketball

Either way, it was pretty cool.

