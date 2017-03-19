Final Home Game For The USC Women

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man Suspected of Sexual Assault Arrested
-
St. Patrick's Day Takes Over Five Points
-
Missing Clayton County girls found safe
-
Fatal I-77 wreck Affects Traffic For Hours
-
Estranged Husband Charged with Murder
-
16-year-old's kind gesture leaves impression on CMPD officer
-
Thornwell, Martin on the Fan Support, What's Next with Duke
-
Parents Question Absence of Soccer Coach
-
Muschamp Weighs In On USC's First NCAA WIn In 44 Years
-
Military family surprised with free groceries
More Stories
-
Confederate Flag Flies Near NCAA Tournament in GreenvilleMar 19, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
Frank Martin Talks Duke Blue DevilsMar 19, 2017, 3:36 p.m.
-
Coroner Names Person Killed in Fatal I-277 CrashMar 19, 2017, 1:33 p.m.