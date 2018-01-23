Florida Remains A Special Place For Frank Martin

Dec 31, 2017; Oxford, MS, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Spruce Derden, Spruce Derden)

COLUMBIA, SC - This week the USC's men's team faces a familiar foe in the Florida Gators.

If you remember USC defeated Florida twice last season. The last time they met the Gamecocks won inside Madison Square Garden to advance to their first Final Four in program history.

But for Frank Martin Florida is the school he grew up rooting for. He even worked his first college camp at UF. So he may be a little torn going back to Gainesville but the Final Four win makes his return to the Swamp a little easier.

"A lot of ties to me and Florida so that was a mixed bag of emotions for me at the time that we got a chance to play to go to the Final Four, we're playing against a school that as a young kid was the only school I knew existed," Martin said.

(Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

"That's a moment that anytime I'm in thought, which the older I get the more I do, that always gets my mind. Gives me a peace of mind that I'm very lucky at what I do. That I was fortunate to be in that moment twice in my career and the last time we're able to figure out a way to win."

The Gamecocks are tasked with a finding another way to defeat Florida. USC has been pretty solid defensively since going into SEC play holding opponents to just under 66 points per game which is 36th best in the country. But USC needs to score points. USC is next to last in the SEC in scoring at 70.7 ppg.

Jan 13, 2018; Athens, GA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Frank Booker (5) shoots at the basket past Georgia Bulldogs forward Yante Maten (1) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

FAU Transfer Frank Booker is second on USC in scoring (11.3 ppg) and is the teams top three point shooter (43 made threes). He knows the Gamecocks will need to execute at a high level on both sides of the ball but it starts in practice.

"Florida is a really good team and Texas Tech is a really good team. The practices that we have coming up are going to be very important that we bring positive energy and not really-we can't loathe and be sad about the loss I mean we have another game coming up," Booker said. "Practice is going to be huge and we have to figure out a way to beat Florida which is a really good team."

USC's head coach is also seeing his team start to mature and develop some consistency as their SEC slate continues. They've demonstrated that they can respond once already this year but now they'll need to do it again to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive and continue to compete in a tough SEC.

"I hope the lessons that the season has taught us to this point will help us. The same way we separated the emotion of beating Georgia and then not allow it to interfere with preparing to beat Kentucky. I hope that we can disengage from disappointing loss to Tennessee so it doesn't impact our game at Florida."

South Carolina and Florida will tip-off at 7pm on Wednesday night in Gainsville.



