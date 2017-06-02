Former Gamecock Earns WNBA Award

Allisha Gray (Photo: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

COLUMBIA, SC - Former Gamecock guard Allisha Gray has been flat out balling in the WNBA as a member of the Dallas Wings..

After her first month of professional basketball Gray, the fourth overall pick in the draft, was named WNBA Rookie Of The Month for the month of May. She led all rookies in points, rebounds and minutes in May. Gray is also top 25 in the league in scoring (13 ppg), rebounds (5 rpg) and field goal percentage (.468).

Gray has made five starts for the Dallas franchise and is averaging 13 points per game. She scored 15 points tonight in a 93-89 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Wings will play Tiffany Mitchell, another former Gamecock Star, tomorrow night for their second matchup of the season at 7 pm ET in Indiana.

