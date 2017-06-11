WLTX
Former Gamecock Gets 4 Year Deal From Chargers

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Pass rusher Melvin Ingram has agreed to a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, avoiding a protracted contract dispute shortly before the opening of minicamp.
 
The Chargers announced the deal Sunday.
 
Ingram has skipped the Chargers' voluntary offseason workouts while negotiating a new contract. Los Angeles applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to Ingram in February, but kept working on a long-term deal.
 
Ingram has been one of the NFL's top edge rushers in recent seasons, recording 18½ sacks in the past two years. He is expected to be a key contributor to new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's 4-3 scheme as a bookend with defensive end Joey Bosa.
 
The Chargers have avoided any embarrassing contract negotiations ahead of their relocation season.
 

