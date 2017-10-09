Former Gamecock Gets First LPGA Tour Card

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Today former Gamecock golfer Katelyn Dambaugh earned her first career LPGA Tour Card for next season. We talked to the 5-time All-American earlier this year before she started on the Symetra Tour which is developmental tour for golfers looking to make it to the LPGA Tour.

"I kind of started playing golf when I was 6 or 7 and you know I played all kinds of sports but once I was done with high school which was to play college golf you know I kind of figured that was where my future would be," Dambaugh said. "It's my dream so it'd be a dream come true."

In her rookie year on the Symetra Tour Dambaugh placed 10th overall in the Volvik Race for the card. She did this in only 12 of the 22 events.The top 10 receive tour cards.

The Goose Creek native posted four top 5 finishes including runner up twice. Her best performance was in the IOA Classic at the end of September where she was 11 under with three rounds in the 60s.

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

We talked with USC head coach Kalen Anderson earlier this year about Dambaugh and she isn't surprised that her former player is on the tour.

"She plays really aggressively and that's the really neat part about her you know she doesn't really let down and not afraid to go low and that's the unique part about her. She's really athletic and you know she loves the game and loves to compete and I think that's the really nice part about her," Anderson said.

The longtime Carolina golf coach also points out that Dambaugh loves to compete.

"You know when she makes her 7th birdie she's not afraid to make her eighth birdie and that's what makes her the true competitor and who she is and what's going to make her successful even at the next level."

Dambaugh will see a friendly face while on the LPGA Tour. Fellow former Gamecock golfer Nana Madsen placed fourth in the Volvik top 10 list and will be on tour for the 2017-2018 season as well.

© 2017 WLTX-TV