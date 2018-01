Dec 17, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (10) celebrates with tight end Gerald Everett (81) following a punt return against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

In just his second season Former Gamecock Pharoh Cooper is named All-Pro for the LA Rams as returner.

Cooper led the NFL in returns of more than 20 yards as both a kick and punt returner. He also scored an 103 yard kick return this season.

Cooper and the Rams hosts the Atlanta Falcons tomorrow at 8:15 pm in the wild card game of the NFL Playoffs.



© 2018 WLTX-TV