Former Gamecock Mason Zandi Gets Panthers' Attention

Joe Cook, wltx 11:55 PM. EDT April 07, 2017

COLUMBIA, SC - Former Gamecock offensive lineman Mason Zandi is getting a look from a pro team in the area. The Carolina Panthers brought in the 6'9", 315 pound tackle in for a workout today. 
 
Zandi posted on his twitter account that he had a great workout. The Chapin High School product,made 24 starts while at South Carolina. 
 
The Panthers do need help on their offensive line. The NFL draft starts April 27.
 

