Former Gamecock Mason Zandi Gets Panthers' Attention

COLUMBIA, SC - Former Gamecock offensive lineman Mason Zandi is getting a look from a pro team in the area. The Carolina Panthers brought in the 6'9", 315 pound tackle in for a workout today.

Zandi posted on his twitter account that he had a great workout. The Chapin High School product,made 24 starts while at South Carolina.

The Panthers do need help on their offensive line. The NFL draft starts April 27.

