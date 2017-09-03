Former USC Guard To Play Overseas

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Duane Notice (10) on defense against Florida International Golden Panthers guard Kimar Williams (4) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

COLUMBIA, SC - A third player from the USC men's Final Four Team will continue his basketball career.

Former USC guard Duane Notice has signed to play for the BM Slam Tal in Poland. He'll be joining a team that finished third in the Polish Championship last year. They like Notice's ability to defend and his versatility.

Notice averaged 10 points and 33 minutes per game in his senior season for USC and shot 40 percent from three as a junior.

This is the first pro contract for the Toronto native. Notice's teammates Sindarius Thornwell is a LA Clipper while PJ Dozier is signed to the Dallas Mavericks.

© 2017 WLTX-TV