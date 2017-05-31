USC Kicker Elliott Fry Gets Coaching Job in Columbia

(Photo: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Former USC kicker Elliott Fry has a new job, and he's going to be right here in Columbia to do it.

Richland Northeast High School's football Twitter account announced Wednesday that Fry has been hired as the new kicking coach/co-special teams coordinator.

Fry is the Gamecocks all-time leading scorer with 359 total points. Last season, he was 13-of-17 on field goals, and was a perfect 31-for-31 on point after attempts.

He had a career long 55-yard field goal that helped the Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt. That field goal was also the second longest in USC history.

The Frisco, Texas native was also a member of the SEC Community Service Team and was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll three times.

