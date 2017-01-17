(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Recent USC grad and former South Carolina quarterback Perry Orth is training quarterbacks now. Orth launched QB-1 Athletics earlier this month. His company trains quarterbacks of all ages.

Orth came up under Steve Spurrier at USC and last season he mentored Brandon McIlwain and Jake Bentley as they took over.

Orth will hold his first training session next weekend (Jan28 and 29) at Hammond High School.

For more information visit www.qb1athletics.com and follow @QB1_Athletics on Twitter.

