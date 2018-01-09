Former USC Star Connor Shaw Joins Furman's Staff

Connor Shaw (Photo: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Connor Shaw, the winningest quarterback in Gamecocks history, is joining the coaching staff at Furman University as the tight ends coach.

Shaw led the Gamecocks to a 27-5 record as a starter and has spent the past four years on the rosters of the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears.

In a news release Shaw is quoted as saying "Its an honor to join a staff of not only talented coaches but men of quality character. My family and I are excited for this new chapter and are thankful to be part of something special at Furman University!"

"We could not be more pleased to welcome Connor and his family to the Furman family," said Furman head football coach Clay Hendrix. "I think the fact that they had already chosen to make Greenville their home makes this an even more perfect fit. He embodies all the qualities we look for in our coaches and players. It is exciting to have a man with his experience joining our team."

