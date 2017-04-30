South Carolina Gamecocks Football Helmet (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, USA Today Sports)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Several University of South Carolina football players have agreed to undrafted free agent contracts to play in the NFL, according to a release from the school.

Defensive end Marquavius Lewis, defensive end Darius English, offensive tackle Mason Zandi and long snapper Drew Williams are going the professional route. Lewis will head to play with the Buffalo Bills, English has agreed to terms with the Atlanta Falcons, Zandi will have an opportunity to play with the Los Angeles Chargers and Williams signed with the Tamp Bay Buccaneers.

Lewis, of Greenwood, played for the Gamecocks for two years and started every game. He was named as one of the four permanent team captains.

English, of Powder Springs, Ga, also started every game in his two-year career with the team. He was named second-team all SEC by the Associated Press leading the Gamecocks with 9 sacks as a defensive end.

Zandi, of Chapin, started for 24 games and played in 49 games in total. He started every game at left tackle during the 2017 season.

Williams, of Irmo, played in every game for four seasons and was named fourth-team All-America honors as a long snapper.

