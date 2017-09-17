Deebo Samuel (Photo: Todd Bennett/GettyImages)

It looks like the Gamecocks will in fact have to find other players to replace the production of star Deebo Samuel.

During Sunday night's weekly teleconference Will Muschamp announced that Samuel suffered a fracture to his lower fibula right above his ankle during USC's 23-13 loss to Kentucky Saturday night.

Samuel had surgery this morning and it went well. Muschamp said that number one, "will be out for an extended period of time." There is no timetable for his return right now.

"I'm extremely disappointed for Deebo. A guy that's worked extremely hard, having a fantastic year and I really hurt for him right now. But unfortunately we got to move on. Man down. Man up. We're not going to have excuses in this organization. We got some guys that are certainly capable of stepping up and we expect them too," Muschamp said.

USC's leading receiver scored six touchdowns in three games and was a threat to score or make a big play every time he touched the ball. No USC will look to Hayden Hurst, OrTre Smith, Shi Smith, Rico Dowdle and others to make an impact with him out.

We'll see how different South Carolina will look when they host LA Tech this Saturday.

