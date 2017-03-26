Frank Martin Gets a Hug from His Mom After the Win

Frank Martin gives his mother, Lourdes, a hug after the team beat Florida on March 26, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

New York, NY (WLTX) - South Carolina men's basketball coach Frank Martin is known for his passion on the sideline, his coaching ability, and his no nonsense attitude.

But all that went out the window for a touching moment, just minutes after his team secured their first-ever slot in the Final Four, as he and his mother gave each other a hug on the floor.

If you're not familiar with Martin's story, you may not know that his mom was mainly on her own raising Frank and his sister. So it doesn't take a lot of imagination or empathy to know what this moment--the biggest of his coaching career--must have meant to both of them.

"Strongest woman I've ever met," Martin said of his mom. "Husband runs out, leaves her, never gives here a penny. She never takes him to court. Doesn't make excuses."

""Worked on a salary as a secretary, he went on to explain. Raised my sister and I. We'd go to Wendy's or Burger King every two Fridays, that was our family meal.

"She gave me the courage to try and do this for a living. Every time I'm in a difficult moment and I've got to make a choice and do right or do wrong.

"I made her cry one time when she was a teenager because I made the wrong choice. I'm never making her cry again for making the wrong choice.

"Watching her cry tears of joy because of all of her sacrifices have allowed me and my sister to move forward in life. Those are the tears that are important to me.

"That's extending her life. You make your mother cry for joy gives her more life and she's a special lady."

His mom says he's pretty special too.

"I'm very proud of him," she told News19. "He deserves it. He's a very hard worker. I believe he was born to coach, and this is a dream come true that he's going to the Final Four."

