Frank Martin Says He'll Stand with Dawn Staley 'Everyday'

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - USC Men's Basketball Coach Frank Martin is coming to the defense of women's coach Dawn Staley, after remarks made about her by Missouri's athletics director.

On Tuesday, Missouri AD Jim Sterk told radio station KTGR-FM that he believes Staley created an atmosphere that led to his players being verbally assaulted by USC fans during last Sunday's game.

"It wasn't a great atmosphere, it was kind of unhealthy if you will. We had players spit on, and called the n-words and things like that," Sterk said. "It was not a good environment and unfortunately I think [South Carolina] Coach [Dawn] Staley promoted that kind of atmosphere and it's unfortunate that she felt she had to do that."

Martin took to Twitter Thursday in support of his fellow coach.

"I don't handle things very well when some1 attacks my family/friends." Martin wrote. "As I've gotten older I've learned not 2give ignorance my emotions. Ive learned 2invest my emotions 2love. I love what @Dawnstaley stands 4&who she s everyday. I'll stand w her & #GamecockNation everyday [Love] you guys."

Missouri and South Carolina have had a brewing rivalry on the court. Earlier this season, Missouri upset the defending national champions out in Missouri, a game where some USC fans and commenters called out Missouri for rough play. Then during Sunday's game in South Carolina, the two teams had a dustup when two players got tangled up on a jump ball. That led to a little pushing and some words exchanged, and two Missouri players were ejected when they stepped on the court.

USC AD Ray Tanner said he's investigated the claims made by Missouri officials, and had found no evidence to support them.

"Upon hearing the accusations regarding our crowd’s behavior towards the Missouri team, the athletics department conducted a review of our operations from the game, including interviews with staff and security personnel. In this review, we received no confirmation of the alleged behavior directed at the visiting team by fans at the game," Tanner said.

Staley has not address the comments herself, although she's scheduled to have a 3 p.m. news conference Wednesday to talk about her team's game against UConn.

