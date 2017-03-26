Frank Martin was Hired Exactly 5 Years Ago Today

Frank Martin (Photo: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Just one day after leading the Gamecocks to their first ever Final Four, the biggest moment in program history, USC Head Coach Frank Martin is celebrating an anniversary.

No, not a wedding one. It turns out it's been exactly five years since he joined the Gamecocks.

Yes, on March 27, 2012, Martin was introduced as the new coach of USC. Back then he'd just finished a successful stint at Kansas State, and had been brought in to revitalize the program.

We feel safe in saying he's done just that.

The team had a losing record in his first year, but he put together a strong recruiting class in the offseason, one that includes several of the team's current stars.

By the next year, the team saw some improvement. In year three, they had their first winning season since 2009. And in his fourth season, the team made the NIT, and tied their all-time record for victories in a season

That is, until this season, when they broke that record, a record which they'll now get to add to. Not to mention their first-ever Final Four bid.

Not a bad five-year run.

