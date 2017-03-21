Frank Martin: 'We Don't Need to Be Superman, Batman, Aquaman'

Frank Martin (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Head Coach Frank Martin says it's important for his team to stay focused as it looks to win its first ever Sweet 16 game.

The team takes on Baylor in Madison Square Garden Friday night.

"I've got all the confidence in the world that our guys will play their tails off Friday night," Martin said.

The Gamecocks should have a little confidence, coming off their epic upset of number two-seed Duke Sunday night. The win stunned the college basketball world, and allowed USC to make their first Sweet 16 in program history.

But Martin says now that they'll be on a bigger stage (quite literally, in the heart of New York City) that they just need to do the things that have got them this far.

"We don't need a super-human effort," Martin said. "We don't need to be Superman, Batman, Aquaman and all those other guys to combine into wonder friends on that day, we need to be south Carolina basketball. And we all have to be who we are in that moment so as a whole we can find success."

