Frank Martin's Wife Takes on 'Mom' Role to Players

Phoenix, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Coach Frank Martin's wife Anya has a lot of children.

Three are her own, and 14 are the rather large ones she's adopted: the Gamecocks men's basketball team.

She spends a lot of her time making sure the players have everything they need, and standing in for the role of mom in their lives, since many of the players families are from all over the country--or the world.

Anya told News19's Andrea Mock she so thankful for the people of the Midlands who have not only been so supportive of the men's basketball team and the road to the Final Four, but supportive of her family has well.

And while she never misses a game, there is one thing always misses: free throws.

"I just can't look. My heart starts racing so fast so i turn my head. I can then tell by the crowd's reaction if he makes it."

While her husband's all business, on the court, Anya says her husband is a softie at home, and she actually is the disciplinarian.

The Gamecocks take on Gonzaga Saturday at 6 p.m. in a game that will be exclusively broadcast on WLTX.

