Gamecock Baseball To Hold First 2018 Scrimmages

COLUMBIA, SC - The South Carolina baseball team opens it's first full week of practice for the 2018 under new head coach Mark Kingston and this weekend you can get a look at the Gamecocks.

Friday is the first day of three scrimmages at Founders Park. Scrimmages are scheduled for Friday Jan.26 at 4 pm, Saturday Jan.27 at 2 pm and Sunday Jan.28 at 1:30 pm.

All scrimmages are free and open to the public.

It's almost time to play ball. USC's begins their 2018 campaign with a three game series against VMI which starts on Friday Feb. 16 at Founders park.

