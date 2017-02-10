Gamecock Fan Bill 'Oot Oot' Golding Dies

Bill Golding (Image: University of South Carolina)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Bill Golding, who became famous for yelling out "oot oot" during South Carolina sporting events, has passed away.

The University of South Carolina confirmed the news Friday morning.

"RIP Bill Golding," the school wrote. "A tremendous fan who loved his Gamecocks. Oot Oot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. #ForevertoThee."

Golding became well known for dressing up in a hard hat with a Gamecock logo, suspenders, and shouting his phrase repeatedly during games. While he went to nearly every USC football game, he's perhaps best known to fans of the USC baseball team, showing up at the old Sarge Frye Field and Founders Park.

"As long as I can drive and walk I am going to be here," he told News19 while tailgating back in 2012.

Golding was one of the first people to start tailgating at the RV park at Williams Brice back in the late 1970s.



He said there was nothing like tailgating for the Gamecocks. "It's just like a family affair and every weekend it's like you have been gone for months. The cooking is great. My wife don't ever cook."

He considered his hard hat a lucky charm. He remember one Vanderbilt game where he forgot it, went back to his RV, and when he returned with the hat, the team started winning.



"A guy told me don't you ever come to a game without that hat," he recalled.

Golding was 84 years old.





