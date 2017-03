(Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports)

(WLTX) -- From tears of joy by a famous blowfish inside Madison Square Garden to dips in in the Five Points fountain, Gamecock fans are sharing their excitement on Twitter after a 70-77 win over Florida Gators.

USC President Pastides

That's what I'm talking about. History being made. A date with destiny in Phoenix! pic.twitter.com/zRme42bCNl — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) March 26, 2017

Cocky

Five Points

ITS A PARTY IN FIVE POINTS BABY RAMP IT UP pic.twitter.com/SY75Bkncmp — Barstool USC (@BarstoolUofSC) March 26, 2017

Coach Muschamp

Mayor Steve Benjamin

Nikki Haley

Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker is crying pic.twitter.com/s5DYg0i6YA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2017

