Gamecock Fans Cheer on Football Team at Spring Game

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Thousands of Gamecock fans filled Williams-Brice Stadium for the Garnet and Black Spring Game Saturday.

“It’s a good time to be a Gamecock,” University of South Carolina football alumnus and Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers said. “Once Muschamp gets himself together, get the guys altogether I think we’re going to win yeah.”

The fans were excited for football but the men’s basketball team was on the fans’ minds as well.

“When my dad was watching the games he would turn it off because he was stressed,” 10-year-old Emma Bayne said. “Especially the last one was stressful but Carolina’s known to be a second half team.”

The game was earlier than previously scheduled so Gamecock Nation could watch the football team and the basketball team in tonight’s Final Four.

“I hope they win tonight,” Bayne said.

University of South Carolina officials said about 12,345 cheered on the team.

The Black team won the annual Garnet and Black Spring Game which traditionally wraps up the squad’s spring drills.

The football team’s first game is on September 2 against NC State.

