Gamecock Fans Gather at Wild Wings To Watch Opening Game

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It's the first Saturday of college football. The University of South Carolina kicked off its season Saturday afternoon against N.C. State.

The game was held at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte, and while some fans made the hour-long trip north, many fans spent the afternoon, supporting the Gamecocks at different restaurants.

The Wild Wing Cafe in the Vista was busy with Gamecock fans, and the employees hyped up the atmosphere. The staff wore Carolina attire and played 'Sandstorm' when the Gamecocks scored a touchdown.

The manager said it wasn't as busy as it normally would be for an away game, but he thinks that's because the game was in Charlotte and fans didn't mind taking the trip. But for some fans, they enjoyed the atmosphere to start the 2017 season.

"It's all these guys. All these people that I'm with are the best people in the world. I would love to be there right now, but I could not pay for a better experience right now, so these guys make it," said Casey Hamlin.

The Gamecocks held off N.C. State for the 35-28 win.

