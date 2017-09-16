Gamecock Fans Tailgate Home Opener

The University of South Carolina football team entered its home opener with a 2-0 record. Many Gamecock fans showed up to tailgate hours before kick-off.

And fans got to experience the home game a little differently. The team added pyrotechnics to 2011. Flames will go up as the players run out to the field.

Another first, a live DJ will entertain the crowd throughout the game. DJ A-Minor has been selected as the first DJ for the Gamecocks football program.

There are also changes to the concessions areas. Every point of purchase at the stadium will now take debit and credit cards.

