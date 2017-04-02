Gamecock Flag Flies Over SC State House

University of South Carolina Flag Flies Over SC State House (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina flag was raised over the SC State House after the Women's Basketball Team claimed the National Title Sunday night.

Gamecock fans celebrations erupted across the country as the University of SC Women's Basketball Team defeated Mississippi State 67-55 to claim the NCAA Women's National Championship for the first time in University history.

Shortly after the win, Governor Henry McMaster announced he would raise the Gamecock flag over the State House the same evening.

The Governor's Chief of Staff, Trey Walker, noted in a tweet that it takes approximately 45 minutes to actually reach the top of the State House and raise the flag.

From personal experience in 2011 - the hike to top of State House dome and mechanics to raise #Gamecock flag takes almost 45 minutes — Trey Walker (@TreyWalker) April 3, 2017

Governor McMaster later indicated that ten flags would be flown above the State House and presented to Head Coach Dawn Staley and the Women's Basketball Team.

© 2017 WLTX-TV