Gamecock Seniors Shine At USC Open Track Meet

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA, SC - Senior day for the USC track and field team. Head coach Curtis Frye took pictures with 30 of his seniors who performed well in their last regular season meet at home on Cregger Track.

Senior Nakita Gray won the high jump event. She cleared 5 feet 11 inches for the win.

The headliner was Ncincilili Titi in the men's 200 meters. He posted a NCAA best and new Carolina record 20.14 second run last weekend.

Today he was nicked at the line by Tennessee's Christian Coleman-the indoor Champion. Titi did beat Beijing bronze medalist Walter Dix with a time of 20.40.

All in all a great run against top competition for the senior. He's having year he won't soon forget.

"I can definitely say I've surprised myself last week but it was really good performance for me and you know it hasn't been perfect but this season has been full with a lot of personal bests and so there is a lot places to work on you know," Titi said. "Definitely later in the year we'll definitely have that right."

The Gamecocks will participate in the prestigious Penn Relays this coming Thursday before hosting the SEC Outdoor Championships on May 11.

