Gamecock Swimmers focus on NCAAs

(Photo: Makenzie Miller)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina's Swimming and Diving team had the best Southeastern Conference Championship meet in the history of the program. The Gamecocks had 21 new school records, 4 SEC Champions, and 1 SEC record.

Nevertheless, the road does not stop here. It's back to work for the Gamecocks as they prepare for the 2017 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships.

Head Coach McGee Moody explained in Friday's news conference how the team had exceeded everyone's expectations at SECs, especially after the first day when three of the four relays broke school records. From there on, Moody knew that the rest of the week was going to be pretty special, which led both men's and women's teams to rank the highest they've been in many years.

Junior Akram Mahmoud won the 1650 yard freestyle at SECs again this year, and even though he was the runner up in the mile last year at NCAAs, he is looking to get his first national title.

"These next few weeks leading into NCAAs are going to be physically and mentally tough but very important," Mahmoud explained. "My goal at NCAAs this year is to become a national champion." Mahmoud will be competing in the mile along with the 500 yard freestyle in the 800 yard freestyle relay at NCAAs in a few weeks.

Along with Mahmoud in Friday's press conference was sophomore Fynn Minuth who won the 500 yard freestyle at SECs and got third in the 200 yard freestyle. He will be competing in those events at NCAAs along with the 200 yard butterfly.

After such accomplishments, "it took me a while to realize all that I had done. All my hard work had paid off," Minuth says, "last year I only finaled once, but this year being an SEC champion made me really happy,"

Minuth is currently first in the country in the 500 yard freestyle and should be the top seed going in to NCAAs.

To qualify for the NCAA championships there are automatic A times athletes have to make, and a standard B time which means the NCAA has a list of all those who got the standard B time and select the top names from that list who will then be invited to the championships.

On the women's side, sophomore Emma Barksdale will be returning to NCAAs this year along with a new face, junior Kersten Dirrane. Barksdale will be competing in the 400 yard individual medley and Dirrane will be competing in the 200 yard breaststroke.

The divers, on the other hand, will be competing in a zone meet next weekend at Auburn University, which they'll be able to qualify for NCAAs. SEC gold medalists Julia Vincent and Allyson Nied are looking to return to NCAAs again this year to help their lady Gamecocks.

This year the Gamecocks will have a record number of entries for NCAAs and will be taking nine men, with a potential of 12, and two women with a potential of six. The potential athletes are the divers who will find out next week.

The Women's NCAA Championships will take place March 15-18 in Indianapolis, Indiana and the Men's NCAA Championships will be the following week, March 22-25 in Indiana as well on the campus of IUPUI.

(© 2017 WLTX)