Gamecock Swimmers Heat to Chapel Hill for Competition

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The University of South Carolina's Swimming and Diving team heads to Chapel Hill, NC Thursday afternoon to compete in the Chapel Hill College Invite. Swimmers who will not be competing in the Southeastern Conference Championships will have their time to shine competing in a three day swim meet.

The Gamecocks will be competing against the host team, the Tar Heels, as well as NC State, Duke, William and Mary, and many others. The meet will take place Friday morning through Sunday night.

The morning preliminary session will begin at 10 am each day and the top 24 swimmers will come back to compete again at night. Friday and Saturday night sessions will begin at 6 pm and Sunday night will begin at 5 pm.

Due to a UNC Basketball game Saturday night, the meet will take place at Duke University on Saturday.

The Gamecocks expect to end their season better than they have in years past. Based on how the swimmers preform this weekend should set the tone for how the SEC team will compete at their conference championships.

The Southeastern Conference Championships will be held in Knoxville, TN and will take place February 14 through 18.

