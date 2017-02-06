Gamecock Swimmers Thrive in Durham

(Photo: Gamecocksonline.com)

Durham, NC (WLTX) – The University of South Carolina’s Swim team competed this weekend in the Janis Hape Dowd Carolina College Nike Invitational. Personal best times were made for the majority of the team starting with Friday night finals when the men and women’s team both won the 200 yard freestyle relay.

The morning preliminary session was held in Chapel Hill, NC, but due to local water main break, the remainder of the meet was moved to Duke University. The unfamiliar pool setting didn’t seem to faze the Gamecocks with their 200 yard freestyle wins. The women’s relay of Caroline Petrone, Katherine Mccomas, Charlsie Reneski, and Mairyn Branaman touched at 1:33.74. Following them was the men’s relay consisting of four freshmen, Itay Goldfaden, Nic Pease, Justin Rose, and Carter Bennett who out touched Duke with a time of 1:21.65

Friday night Sophomore Katie Shannahan touched third in the 200 yard Individual Medley with a time of 2:04.40. Sophomore Maggie Langdale swam a personal best time in the 200 yard Individual Medley with a time of 2:07.25. Junior Mairyn Branaman finished third in the 50 yard freestyle coming in with a personal best time of 23.28. On the men’s side, Freshman Carter Bennett finished fifth in the 50 yard freestyle also setting a personal best time of 20.67. Freshman Nic Pease and Justin Rose also competed in the event setting personal bests of 20.80 for Pease and 20.95 for Rose.

On their second day of racing, the Gamecocks continued to shine. The Women started off the night getting first and second in the 200 yard medley relay. The winning relay consisting of Langdale, Seidenberger, Shannahan, and Gerlock came in at 1:45.80. Following them was Petrone, Wade, Branaman, and Reneski with a time of 1:46.12. Nic Pease finished eighth in the 100 yard backstroke clocking in with a personal best time of 49.25. Justin Rose had a spectacular 100 yard fly swim dropping a second from his prelims swim with a time of 48.74 finishing fifth. The men finished third in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:27.24 consisting of Nic Pease, Itay Goldfaden, Justin Rose, and Carter Bennett.

The Gamecocks had three women in the final heat of the 100 yard butterfly. Mairyn Branaman finished sixth with a time of 55.69, Katie Shannahan came in eighth at 56.51, and Katie O’Brien ninth with a time of 56.91. In the 100 yard back Maggie Langdale came in third with a personal best time of 56.14 and Mairyn Branaman posted a personal best of 56.45 coming in fourth. In the 200 yard freestyle, Junior Makenzie Miller came in eighth with a personal best time of 1:52.52. Concluding the Saturday night finals session, Miller, along with Cooper Brown, Caroline Petrone, and Charlsie Reneski finished first in the 800 yard freestyle relay coming in at 7:50.78.

Wrapping up the weekend, Sunday night Maggie Langdale took victory in the 200 yard backstroke coming in with a personal best time of 2:02.37. Freshman Megan Jones had over a 30 second drop in the 1650 yard freestyle coming in at 17:27.70. Nic Pease finished with a personal best time in the 200 yard backstroke with a time of 1:48.86 dropping a second from his already personal best time from the morning session. Justin Rose also came in with a personal best time in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 45.97.

To conclude the three day weekend, the Gamecocks had three seniors finishing their swimming career together that night. Seniors Cooper Brown and Caroline Petrone had their final race swimming on the 400 yard freestyle relay together, which came in third place. Senior Katie O’Brien’s final swim was the 200 yard butterfly giving it her all. The Gamecocks had a dominant weekend in Durham NC and are preparing their final touches for the Southeastern Conference Championships taking place in Knoxville, TN on February 14 through 18.

