Injured Gamecock Terry Googer 'Will be Fine,' Coach Says

USC WR Terry Googer gives a thumbs up as he's carried off the field on Sept 30, 2017. (Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sport)

College Station, TX (WLTX) - South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Terry Googer is moving his extremities at the hospital after a frightening injury suffered early in Saturday night's Texas A&M game.

Googer was part of a punt return play when he went down with 5:54 in the first quarter. He was not the one running with the ball, but was off to the side of the play. TV replays showed him get tied up with a member of Texas A&M, then fall to the ground on his back.

USC medical staff quickly rushed to him when he didn't get up. He stayed motionless for several minutes. Staff removed his helmet, jersey, and shoulder pads, then put him onto a stretcher. He was then loaded onto a cart which carried him away from the field.

As he was leaving, he gave a "thumbs up" to the crowd and he was taken to the hospital. USC Head Coach Will Muschamp said he talked to his team about what happened.

"I explained to all of them that he's moving all of his extremities," Muschamp said. "He took a pretty good shot. But he's going to be fine."

"Please keep Terry Googer in your thoughts and prayers," USC's football Twitter account posted moments after the injury. "We will provide more information when available.

Please keep Terry Googer in your thoughts and prayers. We will provide more information when available. — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) October 1, 2017

"Thoughts & prayers to Terry Googer of @GamecocksFB" Texas A&M added.

Thoughts & prayers to Terry Googer of @GamecockFB — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 1, 2017

Googer is a redshirt junior from Atlanta. In spring of 2015, he was named the most improved wide receiver, and has been a member of the academic honor roll.

© 2017 WLTX-TV